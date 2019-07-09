Asian Film Festival Returns With 4 World Premiers

The 18th Asian Film Festival of Dallas will boast four work premiers, more comedies and documentaries, and the most women directed and produced films, representing 11 different countries.

This year, 54 films will screen throughout the week of July 18 through 25 at the Angelika Film Center at Mockingbird Station. The films will be comprised of six short blocks (drama, experimental, women’s, student’s, late night, and documentary) and 32 feature films.

Film festival membership and tickets are available online.

The festival will kick off at 7 p.m. July 18 with “The Odd Family: Zombie on Sale” and follow with an opening night party at AKA.

Other parties include a Centerpiece Reception on July 21 and a Closing Night Social on July 25.

Since its creation in 2002, the annual film festival has grown to become the South’s largest showcase of Asian and Asian-American cinema. Over the past 16 years, the festival has provided opportunities for nearly 650 Asian and Asian-American filmmakers and documentarians to share their vision, often providing the only venue for their films to be shown in Dallas.