Explore The Galaxy With Frontiers of Flight Museum’s Moon Day

You don’t have to visit a “galaxy far, far away” to experience the wonders of space exploration, astronomy, incredible science exhibits, or an inflatable planetarium! Stargazers and space enthusiasts of all ages can now trek over to the family-fun activities at the Frontiers of Flight Museum Moon Day 2019, sponsored by Beal Bank.

Featured activities at the July 20 event include space-related displays from over three dozen exhibitors, a DIY Moon Crater seminar, and educational presentations from Moon Academy and Lunar University for all ages. Astronaut John E. Blaha will give the keynote address at 1 p.m. Blaha spent four months as an engineer aboard the Soviet/Russian Space Station Mir, capping a remarkable aerospace career that includes 161 days in space on five separate missions.

“While the anniversary of the first lunar landing serves as a reason to celebrate, the Museum and the National Space Society of North Texas are also committed to showcasing the present and future of space exploration,” said Cheryl Sutterfield-Jones, president and CEO, Frontiers of Flight Museum. “Moon Day’s extensive content is provided by local, regional, and national space-related organizations, who work to inspire all ages to embrace a scientific and technological future.”

The Frontiers of Flight Museum and the National Space Society of North Texas created Moon Day in 2009 to celebrate space exploration on or near the anniversary of the first Moon landing.

As part of the special festivities, the Frontiers of Flight Museum will join the Smithsonian Channel’s Apollo 11 celebration with a screening of “The Day We Walked on the Moon.” The film will be shown in the Museum’s Hamilton Family Auditorium from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., presented by the Smithsonian Channel.

As well, a panel discussion regarding STEM education and the future of work will take place from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Panelists include:

• Aaron Maestas, Chief Engineer Advanced Concepts and Technology, Raytheon

• Barbara Lewis, NASA Space Station Communication/STEM Outreach Lead

• Melerick Mitchell, CEO, Drive Influence

• Buvana Sivakumar, Director, Data Analysis, Capital One Financial Services

• Moderator: Christiana Yerba, CEO, Vouch

The Frontiers of Flight Museum will host Moon Day 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20 at 6911 Lemmon Ave. The events are free with museum admission ($7-$10; Museum members and children under 3 are free; and admission is free for active duty military and their families through the Blue Star Museums program.)