Beat The Heat With July Restaurant Specials

Summer is in full swing, which means the temperatures are high and the prices are low here in Dallas. Our food roundup this month includes the best way to cool down with limited-edition ice cream specials, a spicy menu to bring life to your lunches, and the opening of a rooftop bar to serve as a getaway on steamy summer nights. Read to the end for a special drink recipe that can be customized into a refreshing mocktail or much-needed cocktail after putting the kids to bed.

Jalisco Norte

3858 Oak Lawn Ave #470

Chef Jose Meza is welcoming the summer heat with Comida Corrida, a traditional Mexican business lunch that is sure to spice up the menu. Start with a soup of the day or small salad before moving on to an entrée and side. Have more time to linger? Leave your usual order behind to try the Carne Asada with grilled skirt steak, molcajete sauce, panela cheese, grilled cactus and chorizo or the Wagyu Albondigas, Mexican meatballs with chipotle-tomato base and sautéed vegetables. Don’t stop at the dishes, though, because they’re also highlighting a selection of beverages, such as their Skinny Margarita made with one of over 80 tequilas and 20 Mezcals or the Mint Iced Tea Mocktail.

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie

3700 McKinney Ave #150

The French bakery Bisous Bisous is launching its own line of housemade ice cream just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 21. Four rotating flavors will be available by the cup every day for $6.50. Of course, the weekend would not be complete without the bakery’s signature Croissant Waffle Ice Cream Sammies ($6), two made-to-order croissant waffles topped with a choice of nut crunch, chocolate decorations, or housemade sauces with ice cream sandwiched between. Why stop there? Bisous Bisous will also serve ice cream-shaped Macarons in ice-cream inspired flavors, such as mint chocolate chip and Neapolitan, and Sundae Drip Ice Cream Cakes throughout July. Ice cream specials are available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 20 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 21. Can’t celebrate with Bisous Bisous? Don’t worry, because they will be bringing the ice cream sandwiches back for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day on Aug. 2, selling from their beloved food truck Rendezvous in front of their West Village location.

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

All locations

Whether you’re venturing to the Dallas Arboretum or prepping for a day at the lake, Eatzi’s has all the summertime essentials for the perfect picnic basket. Create your own deli sandwiches and salads or head over to the Chef’s Corner to choose from a handful of picnic-friendly dishes like the new Korean BBQ Lettuce Wraps with protein-packed, grilled chicken thighs, veggies, chopped peanuts and spicy peanut dipping sauce or grab the Traditional Chicken Salad made with tender shredded chicken breast tossed with creamy mayonnaise, garlic, celery and onion, served with Crostini. For a more laid back picnic, you can select from a variety of spreads like Pimento Cheese, Basil & Cream, Artichoke & Crab, Sundried Tomato, Southwest Pepper, Green Chile Pimento and Garlic & Herb, or reach for hummus blends like Roasted Pepper, Kalamata Olive, Pesto, and Black Bean Hummus with Feta to be enjoyed with freshly baked artisan breads. Whatever the craving, Eatzi’s is the one-stop-shop that has it all.

Knife

5300 E. Mockingbird Lane

Knife has added eight new cocktails just in time for summer, featuring refreshing flavors to quench your thirst on a hot Texas day. These cocktails all are named after signature hits on the steakhouse’s carefully curated playlist. Prominent on the menu is Pull Up to the Bumper (Grace Jones), Woman (Barrabas), and La Isla Bonita (Madonna). Refreshing citrus and fruit flavors define these new additions which include ingredients such as grilled lemon, grapefruit, blackberry, lime, and pineapple.

Eno’s Pizza Tavern

407 N Bishop Ave.

Celebrate Eno’s 11th year in Dallas with the 11-Day Throwback Menu, which is available through July 21 at the original Bishops Arts District location. Guests can enjoy a collection of past favorites carefully selected by owner Shane Spiller. The menu will include the Pantry Pub Boy Sandwich, chicken salad with mayo, onions, celery, olives, and onions on a hoagie roll; Meyer Lemon Salad with pork belly, fresh jalapenos, romaine, and lemon tarragon dressing; and the Anniversary Dessert Pizza which has Texas peaches and blueberries on a honey-vanilla sweet ricotta base with pecan streusel.

Upside West Village

2950 Cityplace W Blvd

Local rooftop bar Upside West Village is rolling out a new happy hour program in partnership with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to bring favorites to the summer table. Available from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, the program will feature:

$6 Flatbreads

$6 20oz Draft Beers

$5 Bottled Beers

$6 Glasses of Red and White Wines

$6 Cocktails featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka

As an added bonus, with every purchase of Tito’s cocktail this summer at Upside West Village, the homemade vodka brand will make a donation to the Humane Society of Dallas County.

Truluck’s

2401 McKinney Ave.

Join Truluck’s at 7 p.m. July 26 for their Bollinger Champagne Dinner, an exclusive four-course dinner event. Savor signature, fresh seafood dishes, and housemade desserts, paired with an array of champagne selections from Champagne Bollinger. The menu includes a cocktail course; Chilled King Crab Claw with roasted jalapeño sauce and tomato jam paired with Ayala, Brut Majeur for the first course; Dutch Yellowtail Sashimi Salad paired with Bollinger, Special Cuvee for the second course; Wild Salmon with roasted mushroom risotto, white balsamic and caper butter sauce with a family-side of pan-seared broccoli paired with Ayala, Rose Majeur & Bollinger, La Grande Annee for the third course; and Strawberry Shortcake paired with Illy Coffee service for the final course. The cost is $150 per person, including tax and gratuity, and must be booked in advance for dining at the Dallas or Southlake location.

Oishii

2525 Wycliff Ave. #110

Popular Dallas sushi restaurant Oishii is expanding its business to open a second location at 5626 SMU Blvd, near US-75, expected in January. The family-run restaurant features imaginative rolls on its broad menu of sushi and Vietnamese and Chinese dishes. “We felt like we had to expand, because we always have a wait, and many of our customers come from that area,” said chef and owner Thanh Nguyen.

Uchibā

2817 Maple Ave. (above Uchi)

Uchibā is hosting the next installment of their Uncommon Ramen Series from 5 to 10 p.m. on July 29. Uncommon Ramen features innovative collaborations between Uchibā’s own Chef de Cuisine Alex Astranti and notable chefs from around the country. For July, the featured guest will be BJ Smith, Chef/Owner of Smokehouse restaurant group, which includes Smokehouse Tavern, Smokehouse Provisions, and Kim Jong Smokehouse. Limited reservations will be accepted for this special night, but Uchibā will continue its 2019 series with Scott Tacinelli and Angie Rito of New York’s Don Angie on Sept. 30.

Otto’s Coffee & Fine Foods

1321 Commerce St.

Ruben Toraño, the recently appointed executive pastry chef for The Adolphus, has debuted a new menu at the property’s Viennese-inspired café, Otto’s Coffee & Fine Foods. Toraño’s refreshed menu encompasses a more creative approach with more organic ingredients and consists of nostalgic treats and vibrant takes on the classics. Menu highlights include a refreshed take on the childhood treat, the Pop-Tart, consisting of two thin layers of flaky, pie-like dough filled with a variety of jams and topped with icing, as well as a refined Passionfruit Financier, which is dense hazelnut cake topped with passionfruit and almond paste, baked together and decorated with white chocolate pearls, lime glaze and fresh flowers. New menu items are available now with alternating options for the morning and afternoon. The full new menu can be found here.

77 Degrees

2107 N. Henderson Ave.

The multi-level rooftop bar specializing in island-style drinks and snacks is slated to open its third location in Texas on Dallas’ North Henderson Avenue this August. Named after the ideal cocktail temperature, 77 Degrees evokes rum-soaked evenings and Caribbean nights with its coastal menu offerings, neutral design accents, suspended swings, and breezy cabanas. The drink menu offers eight specialty cocktails priced at $12, such as Grape Expectations with Grey Goose Vodka, white grapes, basil, and lime; Namaste, made with Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka, Cointreau, green tea, and mint; Norman’s Cay with Bacardi coconut rum, Bacardi Mango Rum, Bacardi Pineapple Fusion, coconut water, and lime. Drinks are paired with a tapas-style menu, featuring Pulled Pork Pastor Tacos and the El Loco Pineapple Bowl, which uses fresh fruit, tahini, chamoy, Flaming Hot Cheetos, and assorted candies. Later this year, the rooftop bar will be joined by its sibling concept Jack & Ginger’s Irish pub, which will sit below 77 Degrees.

Other Drinks the Beat the Heat

Summer in Texas is here! To beat the heat, we’re passing along some of DFW’s sweetest, most refreshing cocktails to sip all summer long.

The Biscuit Bar

6501 Hillcrest Ave.

Booze Crooze & The Watermelon Rancher – The Biscuit Bar has added two new cocktails to help survive the Texas heat. Booze Crooze takes guests on an island vacation with blue curacao, coconut rum, white rum, pineapple, and lemon berry acai. Or, you can go a little more southern and enjoy The Watermelon Rancher with watermelon vodka, sweet n sour, lemon berry acai and lime. All cocktails are served on tap, ensuring that they come quick and cold.

Blatt Beer & Table

Preston Hollow Village

Odell Sippin Pretty Shandy – This bright cocktail blends fruited sour ale with acai, guava, and elderberry then balance it with a delicate addition of Himalayan pink sea salt. Even better, this limited-time special donates five percent of all sales to the SPCA of Texas.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Preston Hollow Village, Uptown

Splash – Grey Goose vodka, Dolin Blanc vermouth, strawberry, lemon, and mint are shaken up in Blue’s special summer cocktail, available for a limited time only. Five percent of all proceeds from the refreshing drink benefit The Sustainable Fisheries Partnership.

Liberty Burger

All locations

Porch Swing – The Porch Swing makes us all wish we were on a porch somewhere, preferably by the lake. It features house-infused strawberry-raspberry vodka with Oak Cliff Beverage Works Lemonade.

Try This!

Yumi Blueberry Mint Mojito

The Los Angeles-based baby food company Yumi has crafted cocktail recipes made with their baby food products to limit waste and welcome creativity in the kitchen. Skip the sugary mixes the next time you’re hankering for a cocktail– or mocktail– and simply mix in a couple of spoonfuls of Yumi for an easy and vitamin-packed add-in.

Yumi Blueberry Mint Mojito

1/2 – 1oz Yumi Blueberry Purée

1/2 oz simple syrup

Club soda

3 mint leaves

Lime for garnish

(Add 1.5oz rum to make it a cocktail)