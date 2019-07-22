Crime Reports July 15 – 21

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STILL NEEDS WASHING?

Reported at 8:21 a.m. on July 20: A man, thinking his white 2008 Chevy Silverado was going to get washed, was given a nasty surprise when said truck was stolen from his front driveway in the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue between 2 and 7:20 a.m. Anticipating that a person would be coming by in the morning to wash his truck, the man had left his keys inside the Silverado while it sat in the front driveway. The car washer never showed up. Tire tracks matching the truck were spotted in the grass next to the driveway.

HIGHLAND PARK

15 Monday

Two packages were stolen from the front porch of a home in the 3600 block of Gillon Avenue at 12:15 a.m.

Between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., a bicycle was stolen from an open garage attached to a home in the 3100 block of Drexel Drive.

17 Wednesday

Reported at 9:54 a.m.: residents of the 3500 block of Darmouth Avenue discovered $2,000 in cash, two pairs of Apple AirPods, and two Louis Vuitton Apple AirPod cases missing after contractors were in the home on July 16.

18 Thursday

Taken between 8 and 11:30 p.m.: the license plate off a white 2019 Range Rover parked at a home in the 4400 block of Bordeaux Avenue.

19 Friday

Broken overnight before 8 a.m.: the back-passenger window of a maroon 2008 Lexus RX 350 at apartments in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue. Nothing was reported stolen.

20 Saturday

Entered overnight before 7:15 a.m.: a black 2017 Ford Edge and a white 2012 Infinity M35h parked next to each other at apartments in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive. One or more thieves took two books of Interbank checks and a $300 pair of silver Polo sunglasses from the Edge and a Wells Fargo check from the Infiniti without damaging either vehicle.

A black 2009 Honda Accord suffered damage – a large dent on the front-side corner of the passenger side – between 3 a.m. and 8 p.m. while parked at a home in the 5300 block of Byron Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

15 Monday

Reported at 8:52 a.m.: A white 2011 Porsche was stolen from the 4400 block of Larchmont Avenue after 2:01 p.m. July 14.

16 Tuesday

A landscaping company reported a theft from a utility trailer at 3 p.m. at the 3400 block of Centenary Drive. Two Stihl brand lawnmowers, worth $450 and $375, were stolen.

Broken into overnight before 10 a.m.: a blue 2008 Chevy Silverado 15 series at a home in the 3700 block of Stanford Avenue. A 12-guage Mossberg firearm, worth $200, was stolen.

The haul from the burglary of a a silver 2019 Infinity Qx9 parked in the 4000 block of Wentwood Drive: an IBM ThinkPad ($1,200) and a $150 handbag.

17 Wednesday

Reported at 8:10 a.m.: A gray 2011 Jeep Cherokee was broken into between 9 p.m. July 16 and 8 a.m. July 17 in the parking lot of The Plaza at Preston Center. A $1,200 computer and a $500 handbag were stolen from inside.

At 2:54 p.m, a 53-year-old woman who lives in the 2800 block of Dyer Street reported identity theft involving her BDVA Bank credit card, possibly stretching as far back as June 11.

Reported at 7:42 p.m.: A loan was obtained on June 27 using fraudulent information belonging to a 43-year-old woman living at the 4100 block of Druid Lane.

18 Thursday

Two bicycles – a Ghost 26-inch and a Trek 26-inch – were stolen between noon and 12:30 p.m. from a backyard in the 2700 block of Hanover Street. The bikes were worth a combined $1,077.

A 25-year-old man reported his gray 2005 Ford F150 was stolen between 5 and 7:30 p.m. from his place of work at the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue. The truck was worth $5,000.

19 Friday

A rapscallion stole a $60 pair of Adidas Ligra 6 shoes from the 2800 block of Daniel Avenue around 1:15 a.m. It could have been worse: The homeowners heard the bandit in the garage and entered loudly, causing the thief to drop a bag full of clothing and other items – including a brown tote bag – on the driveway and scurry away.

Here’s a weird one: A trouble-maker climbed a fence at a home in the 2800 block of University Boulevard at 2:30 a.m. and entered an unlocked white 1982 Toyota Land Cruiser but without taking anything.

Reported at 9:35 a.m.: A gray 2019 BMW 750t was run into while parked legally at the 3800 block of University Boulevard between 8:30 p.m. July 15 and 7 a.m. July 16. The striking vehicle fled without stopping to report any information.

Reported at 12:39 p.m.: Items totaling $166.50 were stolen from the garage at a home in the 2700 block of Hanover Street, including $20 in alcohol, a $25 portable electronic device, and 12 consumable goods.

A $132 Boy+Arrow-brand swimsuit was stolen by two women from Snider Plaza between 4 and 4:30 p.m.