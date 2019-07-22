GALLERY: Les Femmes du Monde Cocktail Party

HALL Arts Residences hosted the much-anticipated Les Femmes du Monde 2019 Woman of the Year Announcement Cocktail Party at their Arts District location recently.

Martha C. Cox, President of Les Femmes du Monde, welcomed the crowd thanking HALL Arts Residences for hosting the event and as a special treat, serving wines from Hall Vineyards. She also thanked a very special anonymous donor for sponsoring the delicious bites. This anonymous donor’s child had such a wonderful experience with The Child Life Program at Children’s HealthSM Children’s Medical Center, a beneficiary of Les Femmes du Monde, that when she heard about the event, she generously donated all of the food and wait staff.

The moment everyone had been waiting for, Martha announced Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott as the 2019 Woman of the Year, to a resounding round of applause.

Saying she is honored to be the Woman of the Year and also to represent the State of Texas, a state like no other, Mrs. Abbott said that we are each called to serve and should do so in our own special way. Talking about being the granddaughter of immigrants, she was raised in San Antonio and was taught a love of learning and helping others by her parents, who were both educators. She has been devoted to helping others not only in her professional life, but in her personal life, as well. She currently serves on the board of several educational organizations and numerous philanthropic groups.

Les Femmes du Monde is a group of women helping youth in health and education. Membership in Les Femmes du Monde is open to the public and includes many benefits, such as invitations to events in private homes, the Woman of the Year gala dinner, New Member reception, Annual Meeting and Luncheon, and the opportunity to meet new friends and learn more about the world we live in.

(Photos by Dana Driensky)