Modern Medical Cosmetic Boutique Opening in Turtle Creek

OVME will launch its first Dallas-based minimally invasive cosmetic services boutique in Turtle Creek this August.

The modern boutique founded by S. Mark McKenna M.D. and backed by Atlanta-based private equity firm Equity38 offers a contemporary and innovative take on the traditional cosmetic dermatology environment.

The new tech-enabled studio will occupy 1,800 square feet of space on Oak Lawn Avenue with services designed to provide unique treatment plans for each patient. OVME, which has locations in Atlanta and Nashville, offers a curated selection of medical cosmetic and wellness services including neurotoxins like Botox, Dysport, and dermal fillers ), Vivace Micro-needling, BBL, CoolSculpting, Halo, Motus A/X laser hair removal, hormone replacement therapy, PRP for hair loss, and more.

More details about the grand opening and studio to follow.