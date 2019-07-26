Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra Announces New Wind Symphony Conductor

The Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra (GDYO) has announced the appointment of Jeremy Kondrat as the new Conductor of the GDYO Wind Symphony. Kondrat will take on this role for the upcoming 2019-20 season after the departure of Dr. Nicolas Williams, who after 10 years with GDYO, will be relocating to Melbourne, Australia to serve as Melbourne Conservatory’s Conductor of Wind Ensembles.

Kondrat brings with him a unique and specialized background as a highly regarded music educator and is sure to carry on the tradition of excellence the world-renowned GDYO Wind Symphony is known for.

“I can’t even begin to put into words how excited I am to make music with the musicians of the GDYO Wind Symphony,” Kondrat said. “I look forward to the bond that we all share through music. I look forward to experiencing the greatest joys that the music will bring us. I look forward to rehearsals and performances that none of us will forget for the rest of our lives.”

Kondrat has more than 14 years of experience as a high school educator at Plano Senior High School, McKinney High School, and Cudahy High School in Cudahy, Wisconsin. He has won multiple awards such as the Grammy Signature School Gold Award and the National Wind Band Honor Award. He has also competed nationally with his students at the Essentially Ellington Jazz Band Festival and Competition in New York City.

Kondrat currently serves as the Coordinator of Instrumental Music in the Plano ISD and teaches jazz techniques at Southern Methodist University. He received a Bachelor of Music degree in music education and trombone performance from the Eastman School of Music in 1995 and a Master of Music degree in trombone performance from the University of Northern Colorado in 1997.

The GYDO Wind Symphony recently celebrated 20 years with a tour of Italy featuring three performances in Venice, Capannoli, and Rome. Wind Symphony’s first performance of the 2019-20 season will be Nov. 3 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall. Tickets can be purchased online.