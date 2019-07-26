TruFusion Announces Late July Opening

Continuing its successful rollout as an innovative brand of fitness and yoga destinations, TruFusion will open its newest location in Dallas in late July. To celebrate, the studio is offering an introductory rate of $30 for 30 days.

The 12,000 square foot space, next to The Shops at Park Lane off North Central Expressway and Park Lane, will feature five studios under one roof with a unique blend of yoga, cycle, Pilates, kettlebell, barre, boxing, boot camp, HIIT, and other classes – that equates to 35 classes a day – 240 per week – in over 65 different styles.

The Dallas studio will also feature a juice bar, serving smoothies, açai bowls and food options for all times of the day.

TruFusion founder, Martin Hinton, said he first fell in love with hot yoga in his hometown of Dallas and is thrilled to introduce the city to his unique fitness concept.

TruFusion has experienced swift growth since its debut five years ago in Las Vegas, strategically franchising into more than 20 markets including St. Louis, Seattle, Scottsdale, Miami, Houston, Denver, and Philadelphia. TruFusion recently opened its first Texas location in Austin and is slated to open in Saratoga, Walnut Creek, and Los Angeles later this year.

“It is a personal and professional accomplishment for me to bring TruFusion to my hometown in Texas,” said Hinton. “I know that the people of Dallas are going to love our studio, brand, and unique classes. We offer a vast array of class styles that fuse multiple disciplines. With the uniquely blended classes that we offer, people would otherwise have to pay for memberships at three or more studios to find this much diversity.”

Since its launch in Las Vegas in 2013, the national chain has earned a reputation for having the best variety of classes, workshops, and hot fusion workouts, and was named among the “Best of Las Vegas” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

TruFusion will be located at 9100 N Central Expressway at Caruth Plaza.