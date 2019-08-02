Luxury Electric Vehicle Added to Park Place Premier Collection

Park Place Premier Collection, part of the Park Place Dealerships group, has added Karma Dallas to its selection of luxury brands on Lemmon Avenue.

Karma Automotive chose Park Place because of its 32 years of luxury automotive experience as Karma looks to expand their specialized retailers in several key U.S. markets, according to a news release.

“Karma is an electric brand with their sights set on growing the luxury mobility experience,” said Ken Schnitzer, chairman of Park Place Dealerships. “The release of the 2020 Revero GT luxury electric vehicle this year and then the all-new fully-electrified global platform in 2021 will appeal to our client base who enjoy impressive engineering and design.”

Dallas is one of only 18 Karma dealers across the United States.

By establishing Karma in the U.S., the world’s most demanding luxury market, Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou says he believes the company can succeed anywhere.

“To win in our luxury electric vehicle niche, it’s not enough to simply offer a great product and owner experience, we must also be sure we establish distribution points in the right places,” said Zhou. “By gradually expanding our presence this way I am confident our company – and our products – will be well prepared for the world’s discerning luxury buyer of the future.”

Based in Southern California, Karma Automotive currently offers the 2019 Revero, the ultimate plug-in hybrid sedan, at a starting price of $130k.

The Revero contains a 403-horsepower electric motor and a 235-horsepower generator to charge the mid-mounted lithium-ion battery.

The solar roof of the Revero isn’t just for show. It was developed to charge the 12v battery as well as the high-voltage battery, adding to the electric range. Mother Nature will provide enough power for 500-1000 miles per year.

Later this year, Karma will start delivering the updated 2020 Revero GT.

The GT offers similar capabilities as its predecessor while boosting its electric driving range to 80 miles and extending to 380 miles with the highly efficient three-cylinder onboard generator.

Karma will be featured at the 3rd Annual Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase on Sept. 28 at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas in Las Colinas.

Tickets start at $25 each and are available at LuxurySupercarShowcase.com.

The event benefits Baylor Scott & White Irving Foundation.