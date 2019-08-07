Thomas Boyd Joins Texas Ballet Theater as Production Director

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT), the resident ballet company of AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas and Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth, has named Thomas Boyd as its new production director.

He will join TBT for the launch of its 2019-2020 season, which includes The Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker.

“I am excited for this opportunity to join TBT, and I look forward to working with the incredible staff, faculty, crew, and dancers who make up this amazingly gifted company,” Boyd said. “I especially look forward to reuniting with mentor and director, the legendary Ben Stevenson.”

Boyd comes to Texas Ballet Theater with experience producing and directing productions for Houston Ballet and Queensland Ballet.

His scenic designs have been presented by companies around the world, including Houston Ballet, National Ballet of China, Estonia National Ballet, and Queensland Ballet.

“Thomas’s expertise will undoubtedly benefit us here at TBT,” said Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., Artistic Director of Texas Ballet Theater. “Together we will continue to wow our audiences with stunning productions,” he said.

TBT will kick off its 2019-2020 season the weekend of Sept. 6, with The Sleeping Beauty, choreographed by Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., at Winspear Opera House in Dallas.

The program will come to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth Oct. 18.