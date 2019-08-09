Last Call for Nominations to Name HPISD’s Newest Elementary School

Don’t miss your chance to weigh in on a name for the newest Highland Park ISD elementary school.

The HPISD Board of Trustees continues to seek nominations for the name of the district’s newest elementary school located at 8385 Durham – but nominations close Thursday, Aug. 15.

The school is scheduled to open as its own entity in August 2020.

The building is currently serving as the educational home for Hyer Elementary after initially opening to house University Park Elementary during the 2017-18 school year.

A nomination form is now available on the district’s website.

The name to be considered should be either:

An individual who has made a significant contribution to society and/or education whose name will lend prestige and status to the school, and who has served HPISD or the local community, or;

a place or geographical location that is significant to the Highland Park ISD community.

“This nomination process is an exciting opportunity for members of our community to have a say in suggesting names that should be considered. Given where we live, we are fortunate to have a wide variety of excellent options,” School Board president Jim Hitzelberger said. “Since this is the first time for a new elementary school to be named in HPISD since 1948, we want to take time to carefully consider the name for the new school.”

The board is planning to select and announce a name for the new school in September.