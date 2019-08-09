Marianne Sexton Steindorf

Marianne Steindorf, 85, of Dallas, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019 with her extended family by her side.

The family matriarch was born in 1934 to Jake Sexton and Lorine Maloy Sexton, also of Dallas. She was raised in Oak Cliff and graduated from Sunset High School in 1951. Just a few years later in 1953, Marianne married the father of her children, Michael C. Steindorf Jr., also of Dallas. In the early years she worked in the School of Veterinary Anatomy at Texas A&M, helping to pay family expenses and tuition. Between 1956 and 1962, five children came along who were her great joy and her life’s work.

Marianne was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by five children including Michael C. Steindorf III and daughter-in-law, Victoria Martin Steindorf; Suzanne Steindorf; Steve Steindorf and daughter-in law, Donna Jones Steindorf; Anita Turner; and Sheila Steindorf, all of Dallas. She is also survived by four grandchildren including Michael C. Steindorf IV and his wife, Audra Russell Steindorf of Dallas; Caroline Steindorf Kinney and her husband, William Charles Kinney of Columbia, South Carolina; Eleanor B. Steindorf of Dallas; and Amanda Turner of Mount Vernon, Texas. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, whom she adored, including Elizabeth Steindorf, Katherine Steindorf, and Emily Steindorf of Dallas; Charles Kinney, John Kinney, and Isaac Kinney of Columbia, South Carolina; and Aleah Woodard of Mineral Wells.

A donation in her memory to Operation Kindness of Carrollton is requested in lieu of flowers.