University Park Fire Department Awarded Prestigious Recognition

The University Park Fire Department is now a “Recognized Best Practices Fire Department,” as designated by Texas Fire Chiefs Association Best Practices Recognition Program.

UPFD is the 21st department in Texas to achieve such standing.

Developed by fire service professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service to communities, this prestigious status is only for departments that are in compliance with over 117 best business practices for fire departments in Texas.

The TFCA Best Practices program covers all aspects of fire department management and services including administration and organization, emergency medical service, fire prevention, risk reduction, community outreach, safety and health, and professional standards and conduct.

This recognition marks the conclusion of a rigorous evaluation process, which required a critical self-review of the department’s policies, procedures, facilities and operations.

The process culminated with an on-site review conducted by trained fire chiefs from other areas of the state, which was then sent to the Texas Fire Chiefs Best Practices Recognition Board for final analysis and decision to award “Recognized” status.

“The University Park Fire Department is proud of accomplishing this designation,” Fire chief Randy Howell said. “We believe it demonstrates our commitment to organizational excellence and the delivery of outstanding service to this community.”

The TFCA Best Practices program provides a pathway for a fire department to push its service to a level of excellence that is validated by independent experts.

This designation demonstrates to residents that their fire department is among the very best in the Texas fire service.

A presentation of the award will take place at a future City Council Meeting.