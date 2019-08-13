Tuesday, August 13, 2019

GALLERY: The Closing Party at Design Within Reach

The Closing Party at Design Within Reach at NorthPark Center was held July 25 to celebrate the final days of Parade of Playhouses and to thank our fabulous playhouse builders, architects, sponsors and friends who make Parade such a great success.

The evening included music by DJ Jose Pascuall G, a great wine pull, plus hors d’oeuvres & beverages.

The 24th annual Parade of Playhouses presenting sponsor was Crest Cadillac / Crest INFINITI / Crest Volvo, Grand Marshal, KDC, and Parade Host, NorthPark Center.

(Courtesy photos)

