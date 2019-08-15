Lady Scots Continue Tough Tourneys

Another challenging field awaits Highland Park beginning Thursday with a pair of pool-play matches at the Northwest ISD tournament. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park will face another weekend of early-season tests beginning Thursday when it travels to the Northwest ISD tournament.

The Lady Scots (6-5) will meet Flower Mound and Krum in pool play at Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club. Bracket play for the 51-team event will follow on Friday and Saturday.

Last week, HP won five of its nine matches at the John Turner Classic in Pearland. The Lady Scots defeated Port Neches-Groves, Houston Summer Creek, San Antonio Christian, Decatur, and El Paso Coronado. They lost to Pearland Dawson, Saginaw Boswell, Schertz Clemens, and League City Clear Falls.

HP, which was swept by Byron Nelson on Tuesday, will return home on Aug. 20 for a nondistrict match against Keller.