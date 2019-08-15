Lagree Fitness Studio, TIGHT, Sets University Park Opening Date

TIGHT, a fitness studio teaching the Lagree method, will open the doors to its University Park studio on Sept. 1 with a few sneak peek classes from Aug. 26 to 30.

Located at 6401 Hillcrest Ave., TIGHT is the first studio in Dallas to offer the newest M3X Megaformer developed by Sebastian Lagree.

The M3X is loaded with features and options for modifications that assist clients in having better form and quicker transitions.

“As a triathlete and avid fitness junkie, I’ve been in shape for most of my adult life, but it wasn’t until a friend brought me to my first Lagree class that I realized how many muscle groups I had been neglecting,” said founder Ginger Appleberry. “While I loved the workout, I had a hard time finding a studio where I felt comfortable, which is what inspired me to create TIGHT.

“I am looking forward to fostering a community that is first-and-foremost welcoming, where clients can enjoy a challenging workout at any fitness level.”

The Lagree Method continues to grow in popularity due to the rapid results made possible by the high-intensity, low-impact workout, which stimulates core strength, cardiovascular endurance, balance, and flexibility.

The Method is performed on patented equipment that uses variable resistance and dynamic tension to strengthen, tighten, and tone the body to provide benefits to all fitness levels.

TIGHT takes a customer service-oriented approach. The Lagree studio offers classes at non-traditional times to accommodate those with different working hours, featuring late-night classes during weekdays, and afternoon and evening classes on the weekend.

The studio also does not require guests to commit to long-term memberships.

TIGHT will offer a MEET the M3X class for individuals who are new to Lagree where they can meet a trainer, get introduced to the equipment, and learn basic moves in an unintimidating environment. Another class, TIGHT 101, provides a great workout with fewer moves and slightly slower transition times to make clients feel more comfortable with the Lagree method.

Leading up to the Grand Opening, special pricing on class packages includes:

· 1 Class – $25 (regularly $35)

· 5 Class Pack – $110 (regularly $125)

· 10 Class Pack – $200 (regularly $250)

· 20 Class Pack – $400 (regularly $450)

· 175 Class Pack $2,500 (only available during the presale)

Presale packages are available on the studio’s website.

After the Grand Opening, packages will be available at regular pricing, and reoccurring monthly packages will also be available.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, TIGHT will host a jacket drive for Vogel Alcove. The studio will offer classes all day, available to anyone that brings a sweater, light jacket, or hoodie to the studio, which will go to kids of all ages in need of a warm protective layer as we head into the fall and winter months. Monetary donations will also be accepted.