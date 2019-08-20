Al Biernat’s CEO Spotlight Breakfast Speaker Series Returns for Fall

After a successful launch earlier this year, the team at Al Biernat’s has announced the return of its CEO Spotlight Breakfast Speaker Series.

Real estate mogul Lucy Billingsley will kick off the program as a guest speaker at the North location on Thursday, Sept. 12, followed by fellow esteemed real estate developer Michael Ablon on Thursday, Oct. 24.

David Johnson of KRLD 1080 will be back again to moderate panel discussions at both events.

The programs run from 7 to 8 a.m. and cost $50 per person.

In addition to networking with fellow enthusiasts, an assortment of Al Biernat’s fare will be served as passed items or at a buffet station.

The speaking engagement typically lasts between 30 to 45 minutes and is followed by a short Q&A session and a raffle drawing where the lucky winner will receive a business lunch for four at the restaurant.

“We are excited to continue our networking and breakfast series at the Spring Valley location, said Brad Fuller, director of operations. “I can’t wait to hear the insight that both of our Fall speakers have concerning the current growth and development of the Dallas area.”

Lucy Billingsley

Billingsley started Billingsley Company in 1978 alongside Henry Billingsley. From raw land to master-planned corporate parks and multifamily neighborhoods, they are involved in every step of design, instruction, leasing, and management.

International Business Park, Austin Ranch, Cypress Waters, and the Arts Plaza campus in Dallas’ Arts District are just some of their projects.

Michael Ablon

Ablon is a founding partner of PegasusAblon, a multidisciplinary developer and investor focused on the integration of emerging markets with evolving demographic trends. Combining this strategy with nationally recognized institutional capital and high net worth families, PegasusAblon focuses geocentrically in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, where they have developed a commanding understanding of the growth patterns and demographic shifts. One of Ablon’s most noteworthy projects: redeveloping the Dallas Design District into a vibrant neighborhood.

Partnering on the innovative breakfast series are Swingle, Collins & Associates and the Adam Smith Society.

For over 30 years Swingle, Collins has been at the forefront of its field, specializing in commercial and personal insurance coverage.

The Adam Smith Society is an expansive, chapter-based network of MBA students and business leaders working to promote and discuss the moral, social, and economic benefits of capitalism.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to be involved with such great partners to begin this network breakfast series to the North Dallas Corridor,” Fuller said. “We want to be known as the gathering place for the North Dallas business community.”