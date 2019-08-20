Crime Reports August 12 – 18

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FOILED BY TECHNOLOGY

OnStar to the rescue! Reported on Aug.17: The vehicle tracking and communication system stopped a crook who had stolen a Cadillac Escalade from the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue around 4:11 a.m. by shutting the vehicle off. Following OnStar, officers found the SUV in the parking lot of Oak Lawn Heights. No damage was done to the exterior, but it appeared that the thief had attempted to disable OnStar. Someone also took property from the resident’s unlocked 2019 Lincoln Navigator: a garage door opener, an electronic gate opener, both valued at $100, and several blue mercury gift bags containing lip gloss.

HIGHLAND PARK

12 Monday

At 11:10 a.m., an employee of a store at Highland Park Village turned in a bracelet she found while walking to work. The bracelet with clear stones was marked “14K” on the underside.

13 Tuesday

A 2 karat platinum ring with 20 diamonds was found at the Highland Park Municipal Pool on Lexington Avenue and turned in at 11:01 a.m.

Reported at 6:35 p.m.: Two bank accounts were set up fraudulently at Bank of America on Preston Road in the name of a resident in the 4500 block of Lorraine Avenue. Both accounts had a zero dollar balances and were created on Aug. 12.

16 Friday

A blue Toyota SUV struck a security ATV parked at the Dallas Country Club on Beverly Drive at 6:38 p.m. The motorist drove off without leaving any information but did leave a $2,500 in damage.

17 Saturday

Reported at 2:02 p.m.: Identity and credit card fraud was reported at Nordstroms, Verizon, Don Davis Auto Group, and Gap between July 27 and Aug. 17. Two cell phones were purchased with the credit card at Verizon, and two purchases were made at the Gap. The credit cards belong to a resident living in the 3300 block of Drexel Drive. She had a purse stolen five years ago.

UNIVERSITY PARK

13 Tuesday

A motorcyclist rolled up onto a gray 2019 Honda CRV and punched in the rear window ($1,000 of damage) at 10:18 p.m. in the 4100 block of Normandy Avenue.

14 Wednesday

Stolen between 3:30 and 5:45 p.m.: a 2018 white GMC Sierra, worth $70,000, while parked at the Plaza at Preston Center.

Reported at 9:01 p.m.: Between Aug. 11 and 13, a $6,500, platinum wedding band was stolen from the 4000 block of Colgate Avenue.

16 Friday

Reported at 1:17 p.m.: Between July 30 and Aug. 4, a $3,000 Baume-Mercier watch was stolen from a home in the 3100 block of Hanover Street.

Stolen overnight before 1 p.m..: A Trek bike, worth $300, from a home in the 3400 block of Haynie Avenue.

Shoplifted before 4:45 p.m.: a $124 sweater, a $125 blazer, and a $38 lace came from Scout and Molly’s Boutique at Snider Plaza.

Before 9:54 p.m., a burglar smashed the window of a black 2018 Volkswagen Taigun, parked at at Hillstone at the Plaza at Preston Center and took a $2,000 Apple MacBook Pro and a $1,300 Apple iPad Pro.

17 Saturday

Between 1:10 and 1:12 p.m., a thief took a package containing a water filter canister ($21.99) and a battery organizer ($20) off a front porch in the 4200 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.