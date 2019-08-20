Tuesday, August 20, 2019

House of the Month: 5632 Miller Avenue. (Courtesy photos The White House Group)
House of the Month Real Estate 

East Dallas Home Boasts Impressive Floor Plan

Located in popular East Dallas, this like-new home has it all: a location within walking distance to Greenville shops and restaurants; a light, bright, and transitional design; and a fabulous floor plan.

The master and study are downstairs. Three bedrooms plus game and media spaces are upstairs. The kitchen boasts a Thermador range, Bosch dishwasher, double convection ovens, wine fridge, and a farm sink. The spectacular covered porch off the kitchen-den is ideal for entertaining. Other features: foam insulation, a tankless water heater, and cedar fencing.

