Documentary Salutes Scots’ Three-Peat

Another season of Highland Park football is right around the corner. For fans who simply can’t wait, a new documentary should help feed your appetite.

The latest project from local filmmaker Mickey Holden, in conjunction with the Highland Park Sports Club, is a look back at the Scots’ three consecutive Class 5A Division I state championship seasons, combining game highlights with interviews and historical context.

After multiple private showings this weekend at the Highland Park Village Theatre, the film will screen for the public on Aug. 26-29, at 7 p.m. each evening. Tickets are available through the theater’s website.

Holden has won multiple Emmy awards for a career in sports documentaries spanning almost four decades. He previously directed The History of Highland Park Football, a 2014 documentary that coincided with the program’s 100th anniversity.