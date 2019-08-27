Ten Best Dressed: Karla McKinley

Karla is a first-time honoree. She and her husband, Mark, have three adult children and one grandchild. She worked for the Kim Dawson Agency and the Eileen Ford Agency from 1979 until 1992 as a model. She serves on the board of directors of the Dallas Contemporary and Baylor Scott & White Foundation. She was the recipient of the Lindalyn B. Adams Award at the Celebrating Women Luncheon in 2018. Karla is a co-founder of the nonprofit Think Human First organization, which partnered with Free The Children to build schools in underserved countries.

Q: Tell us about your favorite piece of clothing in your closet:

A: My Dior black tulle skirt (dress up or down) or a long black vest that was my mother’s that works with everything!

Q: What has been your most valuable learning experience at CCB?

A: The hard work and tradition of the members

Q: Who is your fashion inspiration?

A: Jane Birkin- typical Parisian style…sense of class, confidence and romantic

Q: What is your favorite eatery?

A: Cafe Pacific – love the patio as well!!