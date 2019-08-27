Ten Best Dressed: Lisa Cooley

Lisa is a third-year honoree. She and her husband, Clay, have three children, Chance, Ciera, and Chase who is married to Bela. A dedicated community volunteer, Lisa is an active member of the Crystal Charity Ball underwriting committee. She has served as chairman of many luncheons and galas benefiting more than a dozen charities. She is co-chairman of the 2019 Luke’s Fast Breaks Blue Jean Gala. Her affiliations include Meadows School of the Arts, Callier Center for Communication Disorders, CASA, Young Women’s Preparatory Network, and the Salvation Army.

Q: What is your fashion motto?

A: Don’t wear something just because it is beautiful, rather wear something you feel looks beautiful on you.

Q: What’s been the most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

A: The impact that impassioned women can make when working together for the good of others, especially the precious children that we serve.

Q: What is your favorite Park Cities or Preston Hollow eatery to get dressed up for a lunch with girlfriends?

A: Cafe Pacific and Le Bilboquet.

Q: What cosmetic is always in your purse?

A: Lipstick, always!

Q: Tell us about your favorite piece of clothing in your closet:

A: A classic fur wrap I have had for 15 years, I can dress it down with jeans, but also wear it with cocktail dress. You can never beat a classic accessory!