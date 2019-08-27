The Culinary Round-Up: From Pumpkin Spice to French Wine Country

Whether you’re looking to satisfy the pumpkin spice craving a couple of months early or you want to expand your wine knowledge, this week’s Dallas culinary scene round-up is flush with opportunities.

Let’s start with a flavor we’ve all been eagerly awaiting.

Sprinkles Gives Pumpkin Lovers Something to Rejoice About

It’s back! Everyone’s favorite seasonal treat – the classic (and oh so delicious) Pumpkin cupcake. Through Nov. 30, the Plaza at Preston Center cupcakery is spicing up life with a pumpkin cake laced with fragrant ginger, clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon, and topped with sweet cinnamon cream cheese frosting.

Bisous French Bakery Hires Award-Winning Pastry Chef

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie, 3700 McKinney Ave., Suite 150, has announced that Sarah Green will take over as pastry chef at the West Village bakery.

A Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute graduate, Green joined Bisous Bisous in September 2018 as Pastry Chef Support while also working as an instructor at El Centro Community College and as a consultant through her company, Pirate Cookies.

A Little Bit of Las Colinas’ Best Comes to Dallas

Hugo’s Invitados – whose Las Colinas location continues to draw rave reviews for its fresh, organic, chef-inspired menu and dedication to the guest experience – will build a flagship location in the 11,000-square-foot end space opposite of Del Frisco’s Eagle Steakhouse in McKinney & Olive.

Behind the concept is a partnership between entrepreneur Mark Hulme, managing member of Five Points Holdings, and restaurateur Hugo Miranda, who prior to this partnership was last seen conceiving and operating the six Meso Maya locations. Chef Natalio Charles is at the helm of the kitchen, bringing 21 years of experience working at some of Dallas’ finest restaurants. Together, in Hugo’s Invitados’ new space, they’ll continue to “craft a uniquely Mexican-influenced and guest-inspired culinary experience unlike anything else in the region.”

The Hugo’s Invitados brand will also debut a fast-casual concept next door offering unique street tacos and organic margaritas with access to the spacious outdoor terrace seating.

Wine Down at Bullion with Wine Tasting Classes

Bullion, 400 S. Record St., has a first-class ticket to the exclusive French wine country with all-new Passport Wine Tasting Classes. Taste your way through France’s different wine regions and learn about their unique history, grapes, and techniques. Guests will discover new wines with a “Wine Passport” that includes a flight of five different wines from a specific region, such as Chablis, Provence, and Alsace, paired with light snacks for $85 per person. The casual classes will occur every other week with tastings beginning at 6 p.m. and continue through 8:30 p.m. Guests must purchase tickets in advance at exploretock.com/bullion.