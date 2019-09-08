Miron Crosby and Luxury Apparel Designer Prabal Gurung Debut Exclusive Collection

Lovers of Miron Crosby’s embellished yet authentic cowboy boots and Prabal Gurung’s colorful, detail-rich, multicultural aesthetic rejoice — the designers have teamed up on an exclusive set of styles.

Debuting today during the Prabal Gurung Spring 2020 New York Fashion Week show, the Miron Crosby x Prabal Gurung collection combines Miron Crosby’s fashion-forward western aesthetic and functional construction with Prabal Gurung’s signature detailing, vibrancy, and brand mission to redefine modern American sportswear with a diverse and inclusive lens.

“It is a great honor to work with such an influential designer that we’ve looked up to for years,” says Miron Crosby co-founders Sarah Means and Lizzie Means Duplantis. “Prabal is a true artist that puts his heart and soul into his designs and we are so proud of this collection we created together.”

The partnership evolved out of a shared desire to offer clientele high-quality, domestically-produced, and handcrafted fashion that reimagines everyday classics for today’s strong woman.

Inspired by the romanticism of the American West and the diverse culture of America today, the Miron Crosby x Prabal Gurung collection features two modern takes on vintage styles across an array of hues.

“Miron Crosby is reinventing western wear by bringing consumers premium, handcrafted artisanal boots with cutting edge designs. I am thrilled to be collaborating with them as part of my label’s 10th-anniversary celebrations, which honors creativity, individuality, and inclusivity,” Gurung said.

As a nod to the history of the cowboy boot in American culture, the Miron Crosby x Prabal Gurung ‘New West’ revives an iconic 1960s rodeo boot shape, originally worn by women during a time of great change for females in society.

Feminine in nature, the ‘New West’ is recognized for its plunging scallop, midi-height and open pull holes sweetly wrapped in paisley.

Patent – a first for Miron Crosby – adds a futuristic touch to the design. Consumers can expect the ‘New West’ in five bold colorways – a cool all white, a pink trio of parfait, hibiscus and amaranth, and a punchy cobalt and celeste duo, as well as a cardinal patent energized with an imperial red croc overlay, and finally, a deep obsidian comes to life across a croc and python pairing.

In contrast, the maximalist ‘Legend’ is marked by intricate stitching reminiscent of traditional cowboy boots dating back to the 1880s. The inclusion of a delicate cut-out modern-day rose motif above the heel adds a touch of unexpected romance and patriotism (the rose is the National Flower of the United States).

It mimics the roses seen throughout the Prabal Gurung Spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection and speaks to the brand idea of celebrating femininity with a bite. A cropped ankle height, playful fringe, and unexpected colors make for a modern and versatile footwear masterpiece.

The ‘Legend’ is available in three colorways, including a mirrored rose gold leather and a snow-white leather capped with electric yellow patent and inlaid with white python.

The collection is rounded out by a powerful pastel quartet of smooth leathers in pink parfait, mint, daffodil and celeste blue, expertly united to highlight the craftsmanship of the boots.

Both styles feature a pointed toe, stacked leather heel, and scalloped shaft, creating an ultra-flattering silhouette.

Each boot is handcrafted by master artisans at a 160-year-old production facility in south Texas, where the finest leathers and time-honored techniques — like the dying art of hand-lasting — are used.

The time-intensive process requires at least 40 sets of skillfully trained hands to complete each boot from start to finish, ensuring every stitch, seam and cut meet the exceptional standards required for heirloom boots.

Retailing between $1,895 and $3,995, the Miron Crosby x Prabal Gurung collection will be available on MironCrosby.com and PrabalGurung.com in tandem with its runway debut, for both immediate and pre-sale purchase.