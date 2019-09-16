Monday, September 16, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People
Community 

Volunteers Needed for University Park Centennial Master Plan Steering Committee

Bianca R. Montes 0 Comments , , , , ,

In preparation for University Park’s 2024 Centennial, the City Council has asked for the development of a new master plan to help the community with decisions and policies to preserve and enhance the city for the next generation.

The City Council has appointed former Mayor Pro Tem Bob Begert to serve as chairman of the steering committee.

Council is now looking for about 15 resident volunteers to serve alongside Chairman Begert to help guide the process. An online application is available through Sept. 30.

The last such effort, that took place more than 30 years ago, resulted from one of the most extensive community planning processes ever undertaken.

The 1989 Master Plan helped shape the allocation of resources for operational and capital needs, with nearly 200 objectives to accomplish. Of those, a substantial number are ongoing programs that are still in practice today.

One example is the City’s mile-per-year replacement of water and sewer mains, which has resulted in the complete replacement of nearly a third of all the City’s aging water and sewer mains.

The 1989 Master Plan was formulated with the aid of extensive input from residents through the use of a steering committee, community surveys, and public listening sessions. Staff was supported by an outside consultant, and the entire process took approximately 18 months to complete.

 

 

Bianca R. Montes

Bianca Montes is an award-winning journalist with a background in crime and government reporting and an obsession with all things culture and arts. She serves as the Managing Editor for Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, curating content for the Living Well and Faith sections, as well as producing the Fall and Spring society sections and 20 Under 40. From luncheons to galas to exhibition openings to new Dallas restaurants, you can find her out and about on Instagram @Bianca_TBD or @peoplenewspapers. You can also reach her by email at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

What a Way to Celebrate a Birthday

Joanna England 2

Accidental Bystander to Cheater in Action, What’s the Etiquette?

Merritt Patterson 15

Johnson Square Development Approved

Bradford Pearson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *