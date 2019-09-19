GALLERY: Armstrong Elementary “Neon Nights”

On Sept. 13 April and Jeff Manson opened their beautiful Lakeside Drive home to host patrons of Armstrong Elementary’s Auction.

“Neon Nights” to correspond with the auctions’ “Armstrong Just Wants to Have Fun!” 80’s theme and all were dressed in their most colorful, rad party attire. Armstrong moms Jill Ritchey, Terra Najork, Ashlea McCathern and Leslie Toomay were “Neon Nights” patron party chairs along with Auction Chairs Jay Butani, Ange Cohen, Rachel Haelfiger and Maggie Kipp. Armstrong Principal Betsy Cummins, Armstrong PTA President Jenny Merckle and nearly 100 Armstrong parents enjoyed food by Mesero, 80’s tunes by DJ Dream and a preview of the live auction packages, outside under the full moon. “Armstrong Just Wants to Have Fun!” auction and dinner will be held Friday, November 1st at Dallas Country Club and is the only “parents only” annual school fundraiser.”

(Alyssa Grace Photography)