GALLERY: Partners Card Returns with Sellers Soirée

Dallas-based family violence agency, The Family Place, is gearing up for another exciting year of Partners Card with their annual southern Seller Soirée.

This year’s event took place at the new Alexandre Birman store at NorthPark Center on Tuesday, September 10th. The evening kicked off the card selling season and recognized the 2019 card sellers and sponsors that make it possible to continue the premier fundraiser each year.

(Courtesy photo)

Inside the refined store, Partners Card Co-Chairs Rachel Michell, Nina Sachse and Stephanie Seay mingled with almost 100 guests in attendance. The Family Place CEO Paige Flink was also in the crowd along with Mandy Austin, a representative with presenting sponsor Bank of Texas. Guests enjoyed sips and bites from Proper Catering while shopping inside the stylish spot. Outside the store, attendees admired a beautiful car from Audi Dallas, the event’s car sponsor, and picked up gift bags filled with goodies from NorthPark Center retailers and a recent issue of PaperCity magazine.

For more information about Tuesday night’s event, or any upcoming Partners Card events, please visit www.familyplace.org/partners-card/home