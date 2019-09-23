House of the Month: 4330 Hallmark Drive

This home is the definition of modern luxury and elegance. Recently rebuilt, this property is now double in size and features five bedrooms, five full and one-half baths, and a three-car garage.

Natural light floods the home, and the near two-story fireplace provides a focal point for the main living area. The builder of this modern home transformed a 1962 mid-century down to the foundation but took care to leave the original elongated bricks for the façade. The result is commanding with its position on the hill with a perfectly placed circular drive and complete with a beautifully landscaped lot with 50-year-old oak trees. The master bedroom is a sanctuary with a freestanding soaker tub, walk-in glass shower, and a closet to rival any home. All the bedrooms are oversized and include ensuites with expansive closets.