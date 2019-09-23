Pumpkin Nights Brings 3,000 Hand-Carved Pumpkins

It’s not often that we write about events happening outside of Dallas, but the imagery we saw from Pumpkin Nights left us more than willing to share the news that the seasonal event is coming to the area for the first time.

Pumpkin Nights will transform Howell Farms on Oct. 10 into a Halloween wonderland, with seven Pumpkin Lands created with more than 3,000 artistically hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins.

The seven Pumpkin Lands that will be showcased at Pumpkin Nights are:

Forbidden Pumpkin City

Monster Mash

Great Pumpkin Hall

Maravilla Lane

Pumpkin Pirate Cove

Pumpkin Reef

Enchanted Pumpkin Forest

Pumpkin Central

Additional activities at Pumpkin Nights will include food vendors, movie screenings, bounce houses, a live fire show, live pumpkin artists, and more.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.PumpkinNights.com.