GALLERY: New Friends New Life with Jada Smith

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott and Methodist Health System were announced as the 2019 ProtectHER Award recipients at the New Friends New Life Annual Luncheon Launch Party, hosted by Veronica Beard and Highland Park Village on Sept. 5.

The award recipients will be honored at the annual New Friends New Life luncheon featuring Jada Pinkett Smith on Oct. 11 at the OMNI Dallas Hotel.

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott will be honored as the state ProtectHER award recipient for her leadership and advocacy for the victims of human trafficking. Most recently she partnered with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) as the voice of a public service announcement building upon the statewide “Be the One” anti-human trafficking campaign. The goal is to educate viewers on the most common signs of trafficking found in TABC-licensed establishments such as bars and restaurants.

“Because of the incredible advocacy and outreach by New Friends New Life, the generous support of this community, and the continuing commitment of leaders in this state, Texas is recognized as a national leader in the fight to end sex trafficking,” Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott shared in a written statement. “I am deeply honored to receive a ProtectHER Award and to stand with so many selfless servants who are lifting up the true heroes — women and children who are finding hope and healing and are now victors.”

