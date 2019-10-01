Walk to School on Oct. 2nd!

On Oct. 2nd, National Walk to School Day, students throughout Dallas-Fort Worth are encouraged to walk or ride a bike to school rather than taking a car or riding the bus.

While Oct. 2nd is National Walk to School day, students should opt to use the active ways to go to school as walking to school can include the following benefits:

Encourage students to be healthier

Reduce traffic congestion around schools

Improve air quality

Teach students about traffic safety

Focus attention on ways to enhance safety

Build stronger school-community relationships

If there are more investments in Safe Routes to School projects to improve the infrastructure could possibly get more students out and start walking or riding their bikes to school.

Walk to School Day has been celebrated in the US since 1997. The event brings together students, their parents, schools and public officials to celebrate walking, promote healthy behaviors, and galvanize support for safety improvements.

NCTCOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas, which is centered in the two urban centers of Dallas and Fort Worth. Currently, NCTCOG has 238 member governments including 16 counties, 169 cities, 22 school districts and 31 special districts. NCTCOG is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1966 to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit and coordinating for sound regional development.

For more information on the NCTCOG Transportation Department, and to find a safe routes to school: www.nctcog.org/saferoutestoschool