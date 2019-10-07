Celebrate I Love Yarn Day at Sweet Tooth Hotel!

Sweet Tooth Hotel is partnering with Toni & Guy and the Craft Yarn Council to produce Intangible!, an interactive fashion show that will combine to be a night of fashion and art that will include a fashion show at 9:30 p.m., Oct. 12.

The interactive fashion show will feature elaborate fiber headpieces and outfits. Guests will also be able to explore DISCOTECH, the current installation at the Sweet Tooth Hotel, while looking at each model’s look and how it fits with the dedicated space they’re in.

During the event, Sweet Tooth Hotel will be announcing the theme and releasing tickets for their upcoming installation in 2020, which will also be in collaboration with Craft City Council.

Many of next year’s artists will be there for guests to meet, including London Kaye, Niki Dionne, Alli Koch, Jackie Lawerence, Hannah Busekrus, Twinkie Chan, and Molly Sydnor.

You can buy tickets here. Tickets include admittance into the fashion show, a glass of champagne, and the after-party with DJ Gina Garcia.