Crime Reports Sept. 30 – Oct. 6

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: IMITATION AT ITS WORST

One woman found that imitation was not the sincerest form of flattery at 1:10 p.m. when she learned that someone used her driver’s license information to purchase an item with her credit card account at Inwood Village.

HIGHLAND PARK

30 Monday

Arrested at 4:57 p.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of making an improper turn, running a stop sign, and having outstanding warrants in the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue.

Reported at 5 p.m.: A woman reported someone broke into her Mercedes and stole her Louboutin bag that contained credit cards and prescription medication from in front of Harry Winston at Highland Park Village.

1 Tuesday

Reported at 3:30 p.m.: While a man was sleeping his Apple laptop and bluetooth keyboard were stolen from a home in the 4300 block of Westside Drive.

Arrested at 4:10 p.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue.

2 Wednesday

A 21-year-old man was accused of having an outstanding warrant, possessing drug paraphernalia, driving with no insurance and not having a valid driver’s license at 1:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Byron Avenue.

3 Thursday

A 41-year-old man was arrested at 2:12 p.m. after being accused of public intoxication at Highland Park Village.

4 Friday

A woman reported at 6:09 p.m. that someone hit her black Land Rover at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and Douglas Avenue causing damage to it and did not leave any contact information.

5 Saturday

Reported at 3:11 p.m.: The driver of a black Mercedes failed to leave identifying information after causing damage to an Audi by backing into it in the 4800 block of Lemmon Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

30 Monday

Reported at 9:10 a.m.: an unknown person broke into a GMC Yukon in the 3200 block of Greenbrier Drive and stole money and clothing worth about $31.

1 Tuesday

A resident found glass broken but nothing missing out of a black Lexus in what appeared to be an attempted car burglary at 6:42 a.m. in the 4400 block of Amherst Street.

2 Wednesday

Arrested at 6:43 p.m.: a 60-year-old man who was involved in a wreck and accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3400 block of Westminster Avenue.

3 Thursday

A man’s meal at Café Brazil turned sour when he found out at 11:30 p.m. that someone broke into his vehicle and stole a HP notebook and a Swiss backpack.

4 Friday

Reported at 7:17 a.m.: A black Ford F150 was burglarized and property valued about $200 was stolen in the 3100 block of Greenbrier Drive.

Someone broke into a Tahoe and a Ford truck at 7:38 a.m. and stole wallets out of them in the 3100 block Greenbrier Drive.

Reported at 8:18 a.m.: A burglar broke into a silver Chevrolet Impala and stole a handbag worth $200 in the 2600 block of Rosedale Avenue.

6 Sunday

A woman reported her 44-year-old husband missing at 9:43 p.m. in the 3500 block of Asbury Avenue.

Arrested: A 32-year-old woman with outstanding warrants in the 7000 block of Willard Street.