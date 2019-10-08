Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People
Crime 

Crime Reports Sept. 30 – Oct. 6

Tanika Turner 0 Comments , ,

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: IMITATION AT ITS WORST
One woman found that imitation was not the sincerest form of flattery at 1:10 p.m. when she learned that someone used her driver’s license information to purchase an item with her credit card account at Inwood Village.

HIGHLAND PARK

30 Monday

Arrested at 4:57 p.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of making an improper turn, running a stop sign, and having outstanding warrants in the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue.

Reported at 5 p.m.: A woman reported someone broke into her Mercedes and stole her Louboutin bag that contained credit cards and prescription medication from in front of Harry Winston at Highland Park Village.

1 Tuesday

Reported at 3:30 p.m.: While a man was sleeping his Apple laptop and bluetooth keyboard were stolen from a home in the 4300 block of Westside Drive.

Arrested at 4:10 p.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue.

2 Wednesday

A 21-year-old man was accused of having an outstanding warrant, possessing drug paraphernalia, driving with no insurance and not having a valid driver’s license at 1:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Byron Avenue.

3 Thursday

A 41-year-old man was arrested at 2:12 p.m. after being accused of public intoxication at Highland Park Village.

4 Friday

A woman reported at 6:09 p.m. that someone hit her black Land Rover at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and Douglas Avenue causing damage to it and did not leave any contact information.

5 Saturday

Reported at 3:11 p.m.: The driver of a black Mercedes failed to leave identifying information after causing damage to an Audi by backing into it in the 4800 block of Lemmon Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

30 Monday

Reported at 9:10 a.m.: an unknown person broke into a GMC Yukon in the 3200 block of Greenbrier Drive and stole money and clothing worth about $31.

1 Tuesday

A resident found glass broken but nothing missing out of a black Lexus in what appeared to be an attempted car burglary at 6:42 a.m. in the 4400 block of Amherst Street.

2 Wednesday

Arrested at 6:43 p.m.: a 60-year-old man who was involved in a wreck and accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3400 block of Westminster Avenue.

3 Thursday

A man’s meal at Café Brazil turned sour when he found out at 11:30 p.m. that someone broke into his vehicle and stole a HP notebook and a Swiss backpack.

4 Friday

Reported at 7:17 a.m.: A black Ford F150 was burglarized and property valued about $200 was stolen in the 3100 block of Greenbrier Drive.

Someone broke into a Tahoe and a Ford truck at 7:38 a.m. and stole wallets out of them in the 3100 block Greenbrier Drive.

Reported at 8:18 a.m.: A burglar broke into a silver Chevrolet Impala and stole a handbag worth $200 in the 2600 block of Rosedale Avenue.

6 Sunday

A woman reported her 44-year-old husband missing at 9:43 p.m. in the 3500 block of Asbury Avenue.

Arrested: A 32-year-old woman with outstanding warrants in the 7000 block of Willard Street.

Tanika Turner

Tanika Turner is an editorial intern for People Newspapers, a D Magazine affiliate. She recently graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism. She is attempting to create a life she loves by taking chances. Most of her time is spent with her husband, two daughters and her cats (Batman and Robin). If her face is not hidden behind the pages of a romance novel she can be found playing in makeup.

You May Also Like

UP Wins Appeal in Legacy Hillcrest Zoning Case

Todd Jorgenson 0

Hey, Check Out University Park’s Crime Map

Bradford Pearson 6

Comparing Snow Days

Merritt Patterson 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *