Dallas YMCA Launches Growth Plan for North Texas

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas announced on Oct. 3 that they plan to serve thousands of new families and multiple new communities by expanding its presence throughout the North Texas region.

Following a year-long study, the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas Board of Directors and the organization’s leadership approved a growth strategy to renovate existing YMCA locations and to expand the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas’ footprint with new or expanded programs or building facilities.

YMCA officials said this comprehensive approach will enable the organization to serve more people and address pressing community health and wellness needs. In addition to renovating existing facilities, building new locations and providing expanded programs throughout North Texas.

“The YMCA has always been a convener in this region around the issues of health and wellness and in bringing families together,” said Curt Hazelbaker, chief executive officer of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “But as North Texas continues to grow, there are more families and communities. An important part of our mission is to serve those ever-increasing number of families in need.”

The YMCA brings together men, women and children of all ages, ethnicities, backgrounds and incomes, focusing on three specific areas: youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

