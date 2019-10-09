Fashion-Loving Tax Man Opens Luxury Store

Hunter Bywaters began his career as a tax consultant but left to pursue his passion for entrepreneurship a dozen years later.

“I never thought I would end up using my business and legal background in the fashion industry, you know, but I am happy that I did,” the University Park resident said.

His business partner Bashar Alhuneidi who founded the Adam Aleksander brand in Europe in 2015 is a 25-year veteran of the industry. Together they co-founded the brand’s North American luxury showroom last fall in Frisco. From there, the company serves clients from California, North Carolina, South Carolina, and other states as well as Dallas area shoppers. The brand name is presented in lower case on signs, online, and in other marketing materials.

“In the corporate world, you get to travel, but typically you’re working all hours. But in the fashion world, business travel comes with a lot of fun.” -Hunter Bywaters

Bywaters found his passion for fashion in the corporate world when he noticed the difference a well-tailored suit or jacket can make socially and professionally.

“I always wanted to be in a business that is a ‘lifestyle business,’ where it provides the ability to meet incredibly interesting people (and) an avenue to travel the world,” Bywaters said.

Bywaters said he believed in Alhuneidi’s vision of “being a gentleman,” so they opened their showroom at The Star in Frisco, home to shops, restaurants, and the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters.

Their showroom offers a private-clublike environment with three private consultation rooms, the oculus lounge, and a complimentary bar serving clients.

The initial experience lasts about an hour and a half to two hours,” Bywaters said. “Our stylists get to know each client on a personal level, what they do in professional life and at home. Really knowing our clients allows us to offer the best service, and that’s the beauty of adam aleksander.”

Products range from suits and jackets to casual dress pants, jeans, T-shirts, and golf shirts. Clients choose from more than 3,000 exclusive fabrics for their madeto-measure and bespoke offerings. Italian families, from New York, Italy, and other parts of Europe provide the tailoring.

Alhuneidi and Bywaters are in talks to expand the brand across the country and worldwide.

Bywaters and his wife, Emily, have lived in the Park Cities for four years and stay active in Dallas civic life.

She serves as president of the Hyer Elementary Preschool Association. And they have served together on various events and organizations, including co-chairs of the American Heart Association’s Wine Society.

He describes the transition from taxes to fashion as fun and exciting.

“In the corporate world, you get to travel, but typically you’re working all hours,” Bywaters said. “But in the fashion world, business travel comes with a lot of fun.”