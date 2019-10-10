Medical City Dallas Celebrates Opening of Heart and Spine Hospitals

Medical City Dallas celebrated the opening of its new Medical City Heart Hospital and Medical City Spine Hospital on Oct. 2. The new hospitals, which are located at 11970 N. Central Expressway, began accepting patients on Oct. 8.

Medical City Heart Hospital has 63 private patient rooms and offers a wide variety of cardia services to include complex vascular and heart surgery, advanced heart failure treatment, minimally invasive vascular, and more.

Medical City Spine Hospital has comprehensive and coordinated spine care for rare, hard-to-treat spinal deformities as well as common spine disorders.

Specialized facilities like the spine and heart hospitals have resulted in faster recovery times and better care experiences and outcomes, hospital officials said. Both hospitals have doctors, surgeons, nurses, and therapists.

“Both hospitals feature board-certified, fellowship-trained surgeons at the forefront of their fields,” said Chris Mowan, CEO of Medical City Dallas. “Our medical teams’ intense focus on the heart and spine specialties will contribute to excellent care with faster recoveries. Plus, our modern facilities and enhanced amenities are thoughtfully designed to make the experience more comfortable and convenient for our patients and their families.”

Both hospitals offer amenities like spacious rooms with high-end furniture and adjoining family rooms, gourmet food from Wolfgang Puck-trained chefs, flat-screen smart TVs, and concierge care.

Medical City Dallas was founded in 1974, and now has more than 1,700 physicians who offer programs for heart and vascular, brain and spine, women’s services, orthopedics, transplants, cancer, bariatrics and robotic surgery.