Culinary Roundup: It’s all Champagne Brunches and Cakes Here

Fact: If you weren’t hungry before, you’ll be hungry by the end of this story. Sorry-not-sorry for the growling stomach, but you really should check out our finds: a champagne brunch, a special dessert, and a little secret about a certain cupcakery that rhymes with Crinkles.

Do You Want to Know a Secret?

In honor of the upcoming Cattle Baron’s Ball, Sprinkles has a secret: if you trot into the Preston Center Plaza location and whisper “cattle” with your purchase on Oct. 11 and 12, 10 percent of all proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society, in honor of the upcoming Cattle Baron’s Ball, where co-chairs Wendy Messman and Lisa Haddow Shirley have wrangled up a good time to raise funds for cancer research.

The offer is valid in-bakery only and can’t be used in conjunction with other promotions.

Champagne Brunch, Anyone?

Avner Samuel’s Nosh Bistro Dallas is now offering a champagne brunch on Sundays. But not just any champagne — the restaurant has partnered with Veuve Clicquot.

Diners can choose from starters like Three Farm Deviled Eggs with lobster, caviar, and cured salmon or Crushed Carmel Avocado with vegan bread and Greek salt flakes; main dishes like eggs benedict with beef tenderloin or pacific salmon on a fried green tomato or tempura chicken on a buttermilk biscuit; and desserts like sumac doughnut holes with candied seasonal cherries and local honey or cardamon star anise flan.

Brunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is $39 per person. It includes a glass of champagne, a starter, an entree, and a dessert. Nosh Bistro is located at 8611 Hillcrest Road. Ocean Prime’s Signature Cake Goes Pink In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ocean Prime announced this week that it would frost its signature coconut cake with pink icing. In addition, $1 of every slice sold will benefit Bridge Breast Network, a nonprofit that provides access to diagnostic and treatment services for breast cancer to low income, uninsured and underinsured individuals. The special promotion will continue through Oct. 31.