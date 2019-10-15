DUC Rowers Start Fast in Oklahoma

Dallas United Crew earned four gold medals in its season debut at the recent Head of the Oklahoma Regatta in Oklahoma City.

DUC, which includes several athletes from the Park Cities, claimed victory in the Men’s Varsity 8+ and Women’s 4+ races to highlight the effort on the 5,000-meter course.

Crews from eight states competed in the regatta. Next up, DUC will race in the Head of the Charles, which is the largest international regatta in the world, this weekend in Boston.