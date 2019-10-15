Orchestra of New Spain Salon Concert Features Julius Quartet

The Julius Quartet, an award-winning New England chamber music ensemble, will be performing in an Orchestra of New Spain Salon Concert on Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Preston Hollow home of Antony And Katherine Francis.

Formed in the fall of 2012, the quartet won the 2017 Peak Fellowship Ensemble-in-Residence at SMU Meadows School of Arts. It consists of violist John Batchelder, cellist Brook Schooll and violinists Hyun Jeong, Helen Lee and David Do.

They won first prize at the Chamber Music Yellow Springs Competition, first prize at the first annual MA – ASTA String Quartet/Quintet Competition and were nominated for the Harvard Musical Association’s Arthur Foote Award.

They have previously performed at places such as Carnegie Hall, Bing Concert Hall, and the Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg, Virginia, to name a few.

The performance will include Villa Lobos’ String Quartet No. 1 and Robert Schumann’s String Quartet No. 3, Op. 41 No. 3.

“We are delighted to provide a venue for the Julius Quartet during their SMU residency,” said ONS artistic director Grover Wilkins.

There will be wine and hors d’oeuvres. Valet parking will be available. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online at ticketdfw.com.