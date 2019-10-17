Thursday, October 17, 2019

Darin Turner, Alesia Coffman Turner, Chair of Night for Nexus; Cary Deuber, Kick-off Host and Chair of Night for Nexus; Mark Deuber
Masquerade for a Cause

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Dallas’ Cary Deuber (and Nexus gala co-chair) and her husband Mark recently hosted the Kick-Off Party celebrating A Night for Nexus at their Preston Hollow home

The Brazilian Carnaval-themed gala will be held Oct. 25 at the Joule.

Joining in the kick-off party was fellow gala co-chair, Alesia Turner and her husband, Darin, along with Becca Crowell, president of Nexus Recovery Center.

The black-tie optional masked ball boasts cocktails on the rooftop terrace followed by dinner, a live auction, and dancing, with Alisha Laventure as emcee.

Nexus’s specialty is substance abuse services for women, mothers, children, and teen girls. They are committed to the mission of giving quality services and care to low-income women and children. It was established in 1971 and within three years had provided therapy, housing, and life skills training for 17 women. They moved to Dallas in 1990 to expand their space as well as offer a wider array of services. With the expansion, they were able to let children go to treatment with their mothers.

To date, Nexus has helped more than 20,000 women, adolescents, and children on their road to recovery.

Sponsorship and underwriting are available at $3000 to $25,000. Individual tickets begin at $300. For more information visit nexusrecovery.org.

 

