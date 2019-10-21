People To Know: Avon Cleaners

Dry Cleaning

Avon Cleaners

Since 1968, Avon Cleaners has been a beloved, family-run dry cleaning and laundry service—the go-to fine garment specialist for the Park Cities and beyond. Pat and Karoly Godo purchased Avon in 1968, and their son, Stacy, joined them in the family business in 1982. His wife Michelle teamed up with them a few years later. Someday soon, Stacy and Michelle’s two children will be the third generation of the Godo family to operate Avon Cleaners. Karoly, who immigrated to the U.S. from Hungary, brought his fine European craftsmanship to Avon, which has been the foundation the company’s quality and service for more than 50 years. Today, the Godo family combines that traditional craftsmanship with the latest dry-cleaning technology, such as SYSTEMK4, an environmentally friendly and safe cleaning process. It’s Avon’s eco-friendly systems that set it apart from other dry-cleaning services. From wedding gowns to intimates, Avon cleaners is your full-service garment care center.

“We enjoy providing the extra services that bring an ‘ahh’ to your life.” -Stacy Godo

Avon Cleaners also donates three percent of your monthly dry-cleaning fees to the Park Cities’ PTA of your choice. “We raised our kids right here in the Park Cities, and we love being able to give back to our community,” Stacy says. “I love the services we provide. They can really make your day! Our customers tell us slipping into fresh, Avon-pressed sheets is like living at a fabulous resort. And like a resort, your laundry is done for you, sheets and bedding cleaned and pressed, and table linens perfect and ready for that next party. Or, we’re here just to make your life a little more stress-free. We enjoy providing the extra services that bring an ‘ahh’ to your life.”

Avon’s trained professionals are knowledgeable about your exclusive specialty fabrics and delicate materials. They evaluate each article of clothing to determine the best care and pre-treatment. In addition to dry cleaning and laundry services, Avon is a specialist in wedding gown cleaning, preservation, leather repair and cleaning, and textile restoration. “From the shirt on your back to the rug under your feet, we ensure each piece is cared for properly,” Stacy says. “I love the history of Avon and how my mom and dad built this family business. Like them, we continue to pursue innovation by bringing you the latest in dry cleaning technology. We are honored to provide friendly service and a passion for this Industry to our customers and our community.”