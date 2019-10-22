GALLERY: DSO Gala with Joshua Bell

On Sept.28, Dallas’s most charitable gathered at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center for the 2019 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala.

This year’s theme was “ilunabarra” – Basque for “sunset.” Between the masterfully selected décor and expertly color-coordinated gowns, the hall transformed into a collage featuring vibrant hues of purples, pinks, reds and oranges.

The black-tie evening began with a cocktail reception followed by an extravagant dinner in the beautifully decorated Meyerson lobby. Following the seated dinner, guests moved to the Eugene McDermott Concert Hall to enjoy a performance by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra with GRAMMY®Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell.

“Tonight, we gather in one of the best concert halls listening to one of the top orchestras – but the Dallas Symphony’s impact extends beyond these walls,” said Yajnik. “Music plays such a powerful role in impacting our brain development, nurturing our cultural life and bringing overall enjoyment to our lives, and that is why the Dallas Symphony is also working to bring the gift of music to everyone in Dallas, including Southern Dallas through the residency program.”

During the After-Party, guests socialized in the transformed lobby as they enjoyed cocktails, savories and desserts. DSO Young Professional members and colleagues relaxed in the VIP lounge while enjoying liquid-nitrogen desserts and hand massages provided by The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas.

(Photos by Kristina Bowman and Sylvia Elzafon)