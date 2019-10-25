 Cinq à Sept Founder Jane Siskin Showcases Collection at Tootsies

New York-based Cinq à Sept founder Jane Siskin made a stop at luxury boutique Tootsies in Dallas Oct. 24 to show off pieces from her advanced contemporary line.

The event was hosted by Fort Worth native and Excessories Expert blogger Elizabeth Savetsky and featured drinks, food, and mingling with Siskin before a show with the latest looks from her line. Siskin is a veteran of the fashion industry who’s worked in many aspects of the industry from retail to design.

The Cinq à Sept collection is meant to invoke the natural, warm lighting of the hours between 5 and 7 p.m.

“Cinq à Sept is French, it’s very romantic, it’s very pretty,” Siskin said.

She said the collection is meant to be appropriate for every occasion and accessible. The show featured everything from blazers with sharp silhouettes and cinched waists to sequined mini dresses perfect for New Year’s Eve parties.

Tootsies buyer Leah Little Hale said Cinq à Sept is a favorite brand for the boutique.

“I knew from the beginning this collection…that, it was about really reaching a girl in all the areas of her life, so it wasn’t just like we’re going to a weekender line or we’re going to be a cocktail line,” Little Hale said. “For me, there’s pieces here that I wear every single day.”