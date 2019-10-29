Crime Reports Oct. 20-27

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BETWEEN A ROCK AND NO PLACE

A woman reported that her son left his iPhone 7 on a rock at Cowper Park in the 3600 block of Harvard Avenue, but when he went to look for it, it was gone.

HIGHLAND PARK

20 Sunday

Someone found a checkbook, three checks, and a bank bag in the street at Abbott Avenue and University Parkway that were found to be taken from the owner’s truck in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

22 Tuesday

Arrested at 4:08 a.m.: a 25-year-old accused of failing to identify as a fugitive, intentionally giving false information, and a warrant in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A woman reported at 3:50 p.m. that a white box van turning north on the Dallas North Tollway hit her SUV, which was traveling westbound in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane at the time. The woman said the van continued north on the Dallas North Tollway.

23 Wednesday

Arrested at 6:20 a.m.: a 38-year-old man in the 4700 block of Bowser Court for warrants.

A man reported at 7:29 a.m. that someone was caught on video surveillance going into his backyard in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane, looking around the yard, then leaving. The resident also reported pry marks on a door in his backyard that weren’t there the previous day.

A woman reported at 8:03 a.m. that she’d found an umbrella, a cell phone charger, and two coin purses in bushes in the 4600 block of S. Versailles Avenue.

A woman found out the hard way that you shouldn’t leave your car unlocked with you keys inside when someone took her Lexus RX from the 4600 block of Southern Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

A man reported at noon that he left his 2016 GMC Denali in front of his home in the 4300 block of Lorraine Avenue around 5 p.m. Oct. 21 and returned to find an unpleasant surprise in the form of damage to the passenger side of the SUV around 7 a.m. Oct. 22.

A woman reported at 1:53 p.m. that someone driving an older model Ford Taurus hit the rear bumper of her SUV multiple times when she slowed in a construction zone in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane. The woman said she pulled over, but the driver of the Taurus didn’t.

Arrested at 3:00 p.m.: a 59-year-old woman accused of public intoxication and warrants in the 4200 block of Armstrong Parkway.`

24 Thursday

A man reported at 6:48 p.m. he left the keys in his unlocked 2013 Range Rover in the 3900 block of Shenandoah Avenue and someone took it. His wife said it was still in the driveway at 7 a.m. but an employee said it was gone by 9 a.m.

25 Friday

Pileup: The driver of an Acura was traveling westbound in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane around 12:22 a.m. when it hit a BMW, a Toyota Corolla that was traveling eastbound on Mockingbird Lane, and a Toyota Camry traveling westbound before stopping on a street light. The drivers of the other cars involved told police two women got out of the Acura and left on foot without leaving any information. Officers found an open bottle of beer in the console of the Acura.

26 Saturday

A man reported at 2:41 p.m. that someone rummaged through his Infiniti in the 3500 block of St. Johns Drive and took a pair of Ray-ban sunglasses and Clark Wallaby shoes.

UNIVERSITY PARK

21 Monday

A man reported at 10:43 a.m. that a tree service company dumped a large pile of debris in his driveway in the 4400 block of Purdue Street.

A man reported at 10:55 p.m. that his 2016 Bentley was stolen from his driveway in the 6900 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard while he was visiting a friend.

22 Tuesday

A man reported someone got into his home in the 3400 block of Asbury Avenue between 1:40 and 2:02 a.m. and took an X-Box.

The St. Christopher School at 10:24 a.m. reported embezzlement by an employee between January 2017 and August 2019 at the campus in the 2600 bock of Westminster Avenue.

Arrested at 1:34 p.m.: A 58-year-old man for a warrant in the 2800 block of Purdue Street.

Arrested at 5:15 p.m. A 25-year-old man accused of burglary of a home in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

Don’t forget to grab your keys: A man reported at 10:49 p.m. that his 2017 Land Rover, which was left unlocked with the keys inside, was taken from the 3800 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

23 Wednesday

A woman reported at 2:02 p.m. that her Chevrolet Malibu, which was parked in an alley, was damaged in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane.

Arrested around 2:40 p.m.: A 68-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4000 block of Grassmere Lane.

A woman reported at 3:24 p.m. that her Chevrolet Suburban was involved in a hit and run in the 3400 block of Stanford Avenue.

26 Saturday

A woman reported at 4:35 p.m. that her 2019 Range Rover was stolen from the 3500 block of Colgate Avenue, but recovered within hours.

27 Sunday

A man reported at 12:26 a.m. that someone took items including credit or debit cards, purses, and shoes from his car in the 3500 block of Colgate Avenue.

A man reported at 5:44 a.m. that someone forced their way into his SUV in the 4200 block of Lovers Lane and took third-row seats.

Hit and run: A man reported at 4:09 p.m. that someone hit his Toyota Camry, which was parked in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue, and left the scene without leaving any information.

Arrested at 8:45 p.m. A 20-year-old man for a local warrant in the 6100 block of Hillcrest Avenue.