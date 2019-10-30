Park Cities Dads Club Collects For Tornado Relief

The Park Cities Dads Club already collected $35,000 for their fundraiser to help Dallas schools affected by the recent tornadoes as of Oct. 29. The fundraiser kicked off during the Oct. 25 varsity football game and ends Nov. 1.

Club member Michael Denton said the money raised will be used to buy gift cards that will go to onsite school staff at campuses affected by the tornadoes to allow the staff to determine individual needs.

Denton said his organization felt compelled to help because many knew or went to church with people affected by the storm.

“Our community has responded magnificently,” he said. “It just goes to show that Dallas is very strong.”

The goal is to help more than 3,000 students with food, clothes, and school supplies.