Dallas Chamber Symphony Continues UnSilent Film Series With ‘The Wind’

The Dallas Chamber Symphony will premiere a score by Canadian composer Alain Mayrand as part of its UnSilent Film Series. “The Wind” movie and concert will be performed on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall.

‘The Wind,” the last silent film released by the Metro Goldwyn-Mayer studio, is primarily set in Sweetwater, Texas, during the dust bowl. It tells the story of the harsh frontier life and how people persevered and stars Lillian Gish.

Mayrand is a multi-instrumentalist who plays the piano cello, flute, both classical and electrical guitar, and is also a trained composer. Recently, he had the honor of composing the orchestral music for the Olympic Ring Ceremony in Montreal. He will be in attendance at the premiere.

This 90-minute concert will be conducted by artistic director and conductor Richard McKay.

Tickets range in price from $19 to $54. Season tickets, subscription packages, discounts and more are available online at dcsymphony.org.