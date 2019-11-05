Voters to Cast Ballots on State Constitutional Amendments

For readers in the Park Cities, this Election Day is the first opportunity to try out Dallas County’s new countywide voting centers.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. today, and will close at 7 p.m. But unlike elections past, voters can vote anywhere in the county — something usually reserved for early voting only.

Poll workers are now able to access the entire voter roll, which makes voting in person at any county polling location possible.

Just what is on the ballot? For most of Dallas County, 10 state constitutional propositions will comprise the entire ballot. Some will also vote on a representative for Texas House District 100, which was vacated when Eric Johnson became Dallas mayor.

But in future elections, this new system won’t change the way results are reported — precinct by precinct.

Want to find the closest polling location to your office or home? Click here. Want to see more about the new voting centers? The county provided this video explainer below.