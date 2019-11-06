Texas Ballet Theater to Perform the Nutcracker

The Texas Ballet Theater will be performing the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” at Winspear Opera House in Dallas from Nov. 29 through Dec. 8 and at the Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth Dec. 13 through 29.

This ballet puts E.T.A Hoffmann’s The Nutcracker and the Mouse King into motion. Ben Stevenson, artistic director for TBT, will bring the story to life with help from the magical score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The show will include eye-catching special effects such as a magical mist created by dry ice, and parts of the set that fly through Clara’s dreamland. The dances will be performed by students from the TBT school.

This two-hour ballet is a great tradition to start with children. There will be a 20- minute intermission between the two acts and a “wiggle room” that will allow restless children to play while watching the ballet from a screen or window.

Some performances feature a Kingdom of Sweets with crafts, storytime with a ballerina, and other activities one hour before showtime. Entry is free with a ticket to the ballet.

Tickets range in price from $20 to $125 and can be purchased online at texasballettheater.org.