2019 AWARE Affair Kickoff Draws Record Turnout

The 2020 AWARE Affair kickoff began with the biggest turnout in years and in style at the home of Bennie and Stephanie Bray Nov. 6.

The AWARE Affair will be April 3, 2020. The event provides funding and support to groups that offer programs, education, and resources to caregivers and people with Alzheimer’s disease, as well as to organizations working to find a cure.

AWARE Affair President Jolie Humphrey said she appreciated the members of AWARE and supporters.

“This is the largest audience…that we have had for several years for this kickoff party,” Humphrey said. “We have an amazing group…an amazing team.”

She said Sally and Forrest Hoglund would be Sally and Forrest Hoglund will be honorary chairs for the event.

Event Chairs Kersten Rettig and Clark Knippers spoke about their personal connections with the disease and the importance of supporting caregivers.

“Alzheimer’s isn’t necessarily an old person’s disease…but it’s something that’s impacted so many of us. We’re here because it’s impacted us personally…it’s a rip off,” Rettig said. “When you’re a caregiver, your moments are not filled with gratitude necessarily. They’re filled with anger and grief…The AWARE organization…what they do is real….and it impacts people in a positive way.”