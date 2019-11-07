Six Homes Get Landmark Designations

A bumper crop of six Park Cities homes received landmark designations by the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society.

About a dozen historic home aficionados joined in on the on Oct. 5 festivities, stopping at each home to hear PCHPS board member (and University Park Mayor Pro Tem) Taylor Armstrong explain why each home was chosen and point out various items of interest. Homeowners were on hand to answer questions at many homes as well.

“We are blessed with an abundance of architecturally and historically significant houses and our Society strives to preserve them for future generations to enjoy and appreciate,” he added.

“As you know, we live in a very special community, the Park Cities, and there are few that compare,” Armstrong told the crowd as they gathered at the first home of the morning. “One of the things that sets us apart are the homes we live in.

Homes added to the growing list of landmarked structures include: 4421 Lorraine, owned by Adeline and Francois Turner; 3724 Amherst, owned by Betty Taylor Cox; 3600 Lovers Lane, owned by Lauris and Jay Massa; 3551 and 3547 University Boulevard, owned by Sally and Christopher Pfeiffer; and 3516 University Boulevard, owned by Mike and Marla Boone.

The morning ended with a casual reception at the Boone home, hosted by PCHPS president Marla Boone.

Interested in landmarking your historic home? Visit pchps.org.